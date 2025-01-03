Ammar festival wraps up, honoring resistance figures 

TEHRAN- The closing ceremony of the 15th edition of the Ammar Popular Film Festival took place at the Andisheh Hall of the Art Bureau in Tehran, with the presence of families of martyrs and international guests.

During the ceremony, Al Mayadeen's correspondent Ali Mortada and Yemeni artist Kamal Sharaf were honored, along with the distribution of awards across various categories.

During his tribute, Ali Mortada addressed the crowd, extending greetings to those who instill fear in the hearts of occupiers and expressing solidarity with Iran. He stated, “I want to tell the Lebanese that this is Iran, and the Iranians are with us. Lebanon is strong; we have killed more than 120 Zionist soldiers and wounded thousands, halting the economy of the Zionist regime.”

He added, “After Imam Khomeini (RA), we have always been glad to be alive during the time of Sayyad Hassan Nasrallah. I tell you that the thought and idea of resistance has transcended even Muslims, transforming into art. We are here at a festival that proves resistance exists in art, literature, and media.”

In conclusion, he reminded the audience, "Before the war, Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah told the enemies, 'You came vertically [standing], you’ll leave horizontally [dead],' and this has truly been realized through Iran.”

“The enemies do not want nations in the region to exist; they wish to erase us from the map and treat us like the pandemic. I want to tell them we are in art and media. Even if you eliminate our entire existence, we have solutions for this matter.”

Due to the bombing of Sana'a Airport in Yemen, Kamal Sharaf's flight to Iran was delayed, and he is expected to arrive in Tehran later.

Consequently, a video message from the artist was shown during the event, with plans for a formal tribute during provincial festivals.

Following the presentation of the clip, Iranian artist Abdolhamid Qadirian took the stage and remarked, “One of Kamal Sharaf's positive traits is his honesty. His genuine presence on the battlefield is reflected in his forms and color choices. Kamal Sharaf strives to convey his messages promptly, which is both crucial and necessary for us.”

He concluded his remarks by expressing gratitude to the Amar festival for an excellent program, adding, “This event was so inspiring that I will head straight to my painting board as soon as it concludes.”

Moreover, in the festival's international section, the main award was presented to "Presently Conquered," directed by Seyyed Mohammad Ghassan Zouqan, while "Shirin," directed by Zaid Shukur, also received recognition.

In the national section, the main award was awarded to "The Two," directed by Morteza Rahimi.

Additionally, Iraqi singers Seyyed Ali Shah Al-Mousavi and Mahdi Al-Aboudi were honored for their performances of Arabic music related to Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah and General Qassem Soleimani.

The Ammar Popular Film Festival seeks to showcase diverse artistic contributions and support movements that transcend borders through art. The festival's mission is to amplify voices that challenge oppressive narratives and encourage active engagement from all sections of society.

Over its previous editions, the Ammar Popular Film Festival has focused on elevating the voices of people who have remained resilient against agendas aimed at promoting apathy and distortion. It regards art as a vehicle for unity, urging individuals to gather around the common principles of justice and equity.

Ammar Popular Film Festival was established in 2010 by a number of Iranian revolutionary figures to honor film and art products promoting topics such as resistance and revolution. It was named after Ammar Yasir, a close companion of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Photo: Al Mayadeen's correspondent Ali Mortada speaks at the closing ceremony of the 15th Ammar Popular Film Festival in Tehran’s Art Bureau on January 2, 2025.

