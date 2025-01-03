What’s in Tehran art galleries

An exhibition of paintings by Marjan Maleki is currently underway at Ehsan Gallery. The exhibit named “Among the Animals” will run until January 7 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

Painting

* Bashgah Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Abbas Khanjar.

Entitled “Soil’s Hymn”, the exhibition will be running until January 13 at the gallery located at No.13, Hosseini St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Mohsen Hosseinmardi is currently underway at Afrand Gallery.

The exhibit named “Metamorphosis” will continue until January 17 at the gallery located at 48 Jalal Hosseini St., Jahan Ara St., off Jalal Ale-Ahmad Highway.

* Ech Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Solmaz Nabati.

Entitled “Downfall”, the exhibit runs until January 17 at the gallery that can be found at 10 Mirza Taraj opposite Dowlat St., Shariati Ave.

* Paintings by Shahin Noruzi are on display in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit named “About the Expiration Date” will be running until January 17 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 5, Bahrami alley, Mashahir Street, Qaem Maqam Farahani Avenue.

* Nian Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Zeinab Movahed.

The exhibition entitled “What We Are” will be running until January 17 at the gallery located at 5 Abhari Alley, Vafai St. off Tur St. off South Mofatteh St.

* Shahla Hosseini is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Emkan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until January 17 at the gallery located at No. 3, Second Alley, Mirza Shirazi St.

* Hoor Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Ahmad Nasrollahi.

The exhibition named “Seven Temples” will be running until January 17 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* Esmaeil Davari is showcasing a collection of his latest paintings in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibition named “Abyss” will run until January 15 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Mostafa Emami, Hedieh Tutunchian and Elias Qazi is currently underway at Sharif Gallery.

The exhibit named “Trio No.12” will be running until January 17 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Mahruzadeh Alley, Shariati Ave. near Quds Square.

