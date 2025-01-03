Tehran to host intl. conference on AI, future civilization

TEHRAN –An international conference on artificial intelligence (AI) and the future civilization is scheduled to be held in Tehran on January 29.

The conference will center on new world order geometry and new Islamic civilization; AI governance in the light of morals and values ??of the Islamic revolution; legal, economic, cultural, and social dimensions of AI; the relationship between AI and cognitive science; AI ecosystem architecture; education, training and empowering AI human capital; AI infrastructure (processing, network, tools, CPU, GPU, VPU, etc.); AI theory, knowledge and technology; AI models; AI structures; AI markets; algorithms, data, calculations and standards of AI; AI services and products; and AI security, the Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology reported.

The event will attract participants from more than 20 selected domestic universities as well as 30 global top universities and scientific centers.

Appointed professors and researchers from China, Italy, Russia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Iraq, as well as nominated Iranian professors and researchers, will share their latest scientific and technological findings in the field of AI and future civilization in person and virtually.

Also, knowledge-based companies will showcase their latest products in AI in an exhibition that is planned to be held on the sidelines of the conference.

Iran ranks 94th in Government AI readiness

In 2024, Oxford Insights, which provides data on preparedness to implement Artificial Intelligence in public service delivery, ranked Iran 94th among 193 governments across the world.

Governments are not only working to foster AI innovation and establish regulatory frameworks but also striving to integrate this technology into public services.

However, understanding how to ensure that AI is adopted effectively for the public good remains a challenge. This index attempts to address this issue.

It includes 39 indicators across 10 dimensions, which make up 3 pillars: Government, Technology Sector, and Data and Infrastructure pillars.

According to the index, the country’s best ranking was in the Data and Infrastructure pillar, 55.88. It includes infrastructure, data availability, and data representativeness indicators.

The country’s score in the Technology pillar was 38.77. It included human capital, innovation capacity, and maturity indicators.

Iran’s lowest score was in the Government pillar, 31.56, probably due to the absence of a national document on AI development. However, with the implementation of the document, the country’s ranking is expected to rise in the future.

The United States, Singapore, and England ranked first to third, respectively.

In most countries, the Technology pillar including human capital, and innovation capacity had the lowest score. However, most of the Arab countries were able to make significant progress in promoting governments’ readiness to implement AI due to their investment in strengthening the infrastructure and developing strategies related to the establishment of AI.

They were placed among the top 50 countries in the index.

According to a report released by the Web of Science database, Iran ranked first for the highest number of documents in artificial intelligence (AI) among Islamic countries.

The country issued 2,638 AI documents between 2013 and 2022.

Saudi Arabia (2,465) and Turkey (2,303) were ranked second and third, respectively, IRIB reported.

Iran also ranked 14th worldwide in artificial intelligence.

Based on the report, the country ranked second in 3D printing and robotics, fourth in the Internet of Things, fifth in 5th generation (5G) communication technologies and big data, seventh in drone technology, and eighth in blockchains among Islamic nations.

