Estil Wetland: a destination for nature enthusiasts 

TEHRAN - Nestled within the lush landscapes of Gilan province and bordered by the Caspian Sea, Estil Wetland in Astara is a must-visit destination for nature enthusiasts and travelers.

Known locally as “Hestel,” meaning “water catchment,” this pristine freshwater wetland spans 138 hectares and lies just seven kilometers from Astara city, near the picturesque Abbasabad village.

Its accessibility via the Rasht-Astara road makes it a popular and convenient stop for travelers exploring northern Iran.

Estil Wetland, often referred to as the “Floating Trees Wetland” or Estil Lake, captivates visitors with its unique floating reed beds and serene waters. It was recognized in 2005 as one of Gilan province’s top five tourist destinations and is under the stewardship of Iran’s Environmental Protection Organization, ensuring its ecological preservation.

The wetland is a critical water source for the surrounding 400 hectares of paddy fields, fed by rainfall, mountain rivers, and possibly natural springs. Surrounded by verdant forests, agricultural fields, and scenic mountains, Estil Wetland is also a haven for wildlife. The area supports 80 species of flora and fauna, including rare migratory birds and a small population of Maral and Caucasian red deer.

Activities and attractions

The wetland perfectly blends natural beauty, wildlife, and cultural experiences, making it a must-visit spot in northern Iran.

Whether you’re boating on its serene waters, exploring nearby villages, or simply soaking in the breathtaking scenery, Estil Wetland promises an unforgettable journey into the heart of Gilan province.

Visitors can marvel at the vibrant migratory birds, some of which travel from Central Europe, the Caspian region, and polar zones. The wetland’s reed beds, willow trees, and tamarisk forests create a picturesque setting, while boating on the calm waters offers a tranquil escape. The reflections of surrounding landscapes in the water add a magical touch, perfect for photography enthusiasts.

Nearby, Kuteme Village, Latoon Waterfall, and attractions like Tak Aghaj Castle, Bibi Yanlu Forest Park, and Ali Dashi Hot Springs enrich your itinerary. Astara’s Seashell Beach and the Bird Garden are also worth exploring.

Best times to visit

Although Estil Wetland can be visited year-round, spring (April and May) and autumn are the most delightful times.

During these months, the weather is pleasant, and the natural scenery is at its most vibrant. However, autumn nights can be chilly, so visitors should plan their stays accordingly.

Accommodation and travel tips

For overnight stays, two hotels near the wetland and several cottages in nearby villages provide comfortable and budget-friendly lodging.

Travelers from Tehran can drive via the Karaj-Qazvin Road or opt for frequent bus services to Astara. Alternatively, Ardabil Airport, an hour’s drive from Astara, is the nearest air travel hub.

