Iran able to curry favor in competition between global powers

TEHRAN - In a note, the Iran newspaper discussed the new round of talks between Iran and the three Western JCPOA parties (Britain, France and Germany) on January 13.

It said: Preparations for nuclear negotiations are tied to a chain of events over the last 3 years, top among them regional developments, great power competition, and the Ukraine war. But in the talks with these three countries, Iran will try to prevent the activation of the snapback mechanism before October 2025 (when the terms of the JCPOA will expire). Iran is also trying to influence Europe to prevent the adoption of a resolution against its nuclear program by the International Atomic Energy Agency (at the Board of Governors). It seems that Iran is trying to plan a new model of relations with the West, which originates from the understanding of the current realities. The recent visit of Iran's foreign minister to China and the upcoming meeting of Pezeshkian with Putin convey the message to the U.S. government that Iran has significant importance for these global competitors of America and can increase this importance in negotiations with more economic and security ties.

Shargh: What will Trump do with the Middle East?

In an analysis, Shargh dealt with Trump's approach to the Middle East. It wrote: It will be difficult for the Trump administration to leave the region that is still affected by the consequences of the October 7 attacks. Israel and Iran have been engaged in a shadow war for a long time, but after the October 7th attacks, this war came to the surface. Israel's security establishment has described October 7 and the subsequent wars as a battle with Iran's allies. Weakening Iran in some ways does not mean reducing the risk and power of this country. Iran has responded to this situation by speeding up its nuclear program, a policy that puts Iran on the path of confrontation not only with Israel but also with the United States and other Western powers. While the Trump administration has declared that it intends to return to the maximum pressure campaign against Iran, it is claimed that Iran may be only a few weeks away from building a nuclear weapon. Such a situation raises the question of whether sanctions can act quickly enough to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Etemad: Times is short, let's join FATF

In a commentary, Etemad addressed the issue of FATF and wrote: The deadline for the approval of the most important bill that will change the fate of the country has arrived. But the time is short. Trump's future policy shows that we are in a "dual opportunity and threat" situation. The right decision and planning can turn this situation into an opportunity. On the contrary, it can pose a threat to Iran's national interests. Let's just remember that solving the problems between Iran and America does not depend just on direct negotiations but on the political settlement of tensions between Iran and the United States in the direction of economic and international agreements. In conditions where the future of the world economy is moving toward digital economy and Elon Musk has expressed his desire to invest in Iran, we can once again realize the importance of Iran's privileged position. Based on this, solving the problem of tourism, which can bring income as much as oil and gas, is one of the fruits and positive effects of the approval of this bill. It should be noted that this will have a direct effect on increasing the value of the national currency even in a short term.

Jam-e-Jam: Time to stand on right side of history

Jam-e-Jam says what happened in 2024 is a clear example of the crime of the Zionist regime, which, with the support of America, was busy testing destructive and deadly weapons on the defenseless Palestinian people. According to the Leader of the Revolution, the global hegemons do not even have mercy on “human concepts”. They pretend that the cruel and terrorist regime of Israel is defending itself, and call the Palestinian resistance fighters, who are defending their right to self-determination, "terrorists". The hegemons defy the most obvious religious and moral teachings in the world. Amidst these bitter facts, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and other leaders of the resistance front’s main concern was to protect people's security. Martyr Soleimani's struggle in defense of the Christian-populated areas in Syria and Iraq will never be erased from the pages of history in the world and the West Asia region. Now is the time the faithful nations and their religious leaders stand on the right side of history and fulfill such a great responsibility.