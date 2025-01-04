Iran’s renewable energy capacity to reach 4,800 MW by March 2025

TEHRAN- Iran’s deputy energy minister said that the capacity of generating electricity from renewable sources will reach 4,800 megawatts (MW) by the end of the next Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2025).

Mohsen Tarztalab, who is also the head of Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), said: "The capacity of the country's renewable power plants is currently over 1,450 megawatts, and we have planned for this figure to reach 4,800 megawatts by the end of next year.”

He went on to say: “It is hoped that with the cooperation of the private sector, we can take a fundamental step to address the energy imbalance in the country”, adding: “The world is on the brink of a major transformation in the electrification of energy consumption, and it is predicted that by 2050, more than half of total energy consumption will be supplied directly through electricity.”

Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization further stated that the most important method and source for electricity generation is renewable energy, emphasizing that the world has accelerated so much in this area that in the current calendar year, about 86 percent of the new power plants established globally are working with renewable generators.

On January 2, Tarztalab announced plans to increase renewable energy capacity to 1,800 MW by the end of the year.

This expansion aligns with the country's strategic goals to diversify energy sources and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

The Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization of Iran (SATBA) has identified substantial potential for further development. Assessments indicate that Iran could produce over 20,000 MW of wind energy and 800 MW of biomass energy.

Despite these advancements, challenges remain. As of 2020, Iran had only produced 8.0 gigawatts of renewable energy, highlighting the gap between potential and actual output.

Additionally, renewable energy sources currently constitute less than one percent of the country's total nominal electricity generation capacity.

To address these challenges, the Energy Ministry has implemented programs to improve existing plants and build more small and medium hydroelectric facilities.

Furthermore, the government has set legislative goals to increase the share of renewables and clean power plants to at least five percent of the country's capacity.

These initiatives reflect Iran's commitment to enhancing energy security, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and meeting domestic electricity demand through sustainable means.

MA