Art Palace to host adaptation of Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata”

TEHRAN-The musical play “Violetta” directed by Neda Shahrokhi will be staged at the Art Palace in Tehran on Tuesday.

It is an adaptation of “La Traviata” (The Fallen Woman), an opera in three acts by the Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi, Mehr reported.

Ali Paknahal has translated the opera and Yasaman Khajei serves as the dramaturge in the 90-minute play. Sahar Anzali and Hasmik Karapetyan accompany the performance as vocal coaches.

The opera was originally titled “Violetta,” after the main character. It was first performed in 1853 in Venice, Italy.

“La Traviata” is a tragic tale about Parisian courtesan, Violetta, who attempts to leave the life she knows behind to try and finally find true love. When she meets romantic, Alfredo, the hypocrisy of upper-class society threatens their love – and someone must pay the ultimate price.

The play echoes the notion of the “fall from Eden” a metaphor for loss of innocence and moral failure. The “fallen woman” is a particular notion too. In both cases the woman, being feeble in the ethical sense, is being tasked with receiving the projections of moral weakness.

The cast includes Darya Razavi, Hanita Delfani, Gandom Honarvar, Noura Mahmoudi, Ehsan Tajik, Majid Yazdani, Delsa Karimzadeh, Benyamin Biglari, Saman Rahmani, Anahita Talebi, Behnaz Amini, Farshad Bahrami, Romina Mohsenifar, Sara Hoseini, Anahita Parsa, and Pegah Hashemi among others.

Giuseppe Verdi (1813-1901) was best known for his operas. He came to dominate the Italian opera scene after the era of Gioachino Rossini, Vincenzo Bellini, and Gaetano Donizetti, whose works significantly influenced him.

Verdi's operas remain among the most popular in the repertory, especially the three peaks of his “middle period”: “Rigoletto,” “Il Trovatore,” and “La Traviata”.

The play will remain on stage until January 19 at the Art Palace, located at No. 50, Zand-e-Vakil Alley, Razi St., Neauphle le chateau St., Hafez Ave.

