TEHRAN – Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid underscored on Saturday that Iraq will not allow its territory to serve as a platform for aggression against neighboring countries.

This firm stance highlights Iraq’s commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty, maintaining regional stability, and fostering peaceful relations amid persistent instability in the region.

Critics have accused the United States of violating Iraqi sovereignty through its illegal military occupation of the Arab country.

Experts have also pointed to the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, which is among the largest in the world, for interfering in Iraqi politics and stirring divisions with its neighbors in particular Iran.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating the martyrdom of Sayyed Muhammad Baqir al-Hakim, Rashid declared, “We remain committed to ensuring that our land is not used as a launching pad for aggression against any of our neighbors.”

This principle, he emphasized, reflects Iraq’s impartiality and its dedication to peaceful coexistence.

The president reaffirmed Iraq’s progress in building a democratic state grounded in values such as truth, justice, equality, and peace, principles championed by al-Hakim, who was martyred in 2003 after a bomb exploded at the holy shrine of Imam Ali in Najaf, months after the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

Baghdad commemorates the annual occasion as National Martyrs Day.

Rashid noted Iraq’s achievements in reconstruction, combating terrorism, and fostering social harmony while acknowledging the ongoing challenges posed by the region’s volatile circumstances.

He emphasized that Iraq’s approach is rooted in dialogue and cooperation to address these threats and ensure the region’s security and development.

Turning to regional issues, Rashid affirmed Iraq’s support for the Syrian people, emphasizing the need to rebuild Syria as an independent, democratic state that respects the rights of all its ethnic and minority groups.

He also expressed solidarity with Lebanon, calling for strengthening unity in the country while addressing their ongoing economic and social crises.

Rashid reiterated Iraq’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, advocating for their right to a secure life and the establishment of an independent state.

Reflecting on the broader regional landscape, the president called for concerted efforts to overcome the devastation caused by wars and conflicts in recent years.

He urged the international community to provide genuine support to address instability, particularly in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria.

In closing his remarks, Rashid reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to sovereignty, peace, and security, declaring, “We remain steadfast in protecting Iraq’s independence, unity, security, and safety while ensuring that our territory is never used to harm our neighbors.”

His speech underscores Iraq’s aspiration to serve as a stabilizing force and a pillar of peace in the West Asia region.

Critics argue the U.S. military presence in Iraq will torpedo those aspirations.

