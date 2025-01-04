Converting and Inquiring Bank-Card Information in “BALE” App.

The BOT of converting and inquiring card, account and SHEBA numbers (SHETAB Network) was activated free-of-charge in “BALE” application. (Banking bot is an artificial intelligent development for banking operations, which can understand people queries and responds accordingly.)

According to the Public Relations Department of Bank Meli Iran (BMI), a new BOT with the ability to inquire and convert card, account, and Sheba numbers has been activated in the services’ section of “BALE” app. at the following address: ble.ir/Sheba_Bot, so that users can easily receive Sheba, card or account numbers using this BOT.

This arm has been designed with the aim of facilitating access and increasing the convenience of users in quickly and easily making various financial inquiries and users can easily receive their required information and benefit from the banking services using this new tool.

It should be noted that this specification is very useful especially for people who are constantly conducting financial transactions.

This BOT is easily accessible in the services’ section of “BALE” app. and users can access it through the "Arms", "Status Inquiry", and "Sheba Number Inquiry" options.

By adding this new feature, “BALE” app. is trying to provide a better applied experience for its customers and help grow the culture of using digital services in the banking sector.

It should be noted that, given the growing trend of using mobile applications, such initiatives can greatly help facilitate financial and banking services in the daily lives of users.

As a modern financial platform, “BALE” app. is seeking to provide diversified and up-to-date services to its users, and this new “BOT” is also considered one of the important steps in this regard.