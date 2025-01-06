IAF cinematheque to screen Ingmar Bergman’s “After the Rehearsal”

TEHRAN-The cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran will show the 1984 film “After the Rehearsal” written and directed by Ingmar Bergman on Wednesday.

The film screening is set for 5 p.m. and will be followed by a review session in the presence of the film critic Ramtin Shahbazi, Mehr reported.

The script contains numerous quotes from the Swedish playwright and novelist August Strindberg's “A Dream Play”. The film was screened out of competition at the 1984 Cannes Film Festival.

Erland Josephson, Ingrid Thulin, Lena Olin, Nadja Palmstjerna-Weiss, and Bertil Guve perform in the movie.

The story revolves around the rational, exacting, and self-controlled theater director, Henrik Vogler, who often stays after rehearsal to think and plan. On this day, Anna comes back, ostensibly looking for a bracelet. She is the lead in his new production of Strindberg's “A Dream Play”. She talks of her hatred for her mother (now dead), an alcoholic actress who was Vogler's star and lover.

Vogler falls into a reverie, remembering a day Anna's mother, Rakel, late in life, came after rehearsal to beg him to come to her apartment. He awakes and Anna reveals the reason she has returned: she jolts him into an emotional response, rare for him, and the feelings of a young woman and an older man play out.

Ingmar Bergman (1918-2007) was a Swedish film and theatre director and screenwriter. Widely considered one of the greatest and most influential film directors of all time, his films have been described as “profoundly personal meditations into the myriad struggles facing the psyche and the soul.

Bergman directed more than 60 films and documentaries, most of which he also wrote, for both cinema releases and television screenings. He also had a theatrical career that included periods as Leading Director of Sweden's Royal Dramatic Theater in Stockholm and of Germany's Residenz Theater in Munich. He directed more than 170 plays.

SS/SAB