Mahabad wetland experiences boom in migratory bird numbers

TEHRAN – The head of Mahabad’s department for environmental protection has reported a significant increase in migratory birds at the Kani Barazan Wetland, the first birdwatching site in the western Iranian region.

On Sunday, Farough Soleimani stated that the Kani Barazan Wetland, spanning over 927 hectares, is one of the most important satellite wetlands south of Lake Urmia.

It is considered among the most valuable habitats for various species of migratory and native waterfowl and shorebirds in northwestern Iran, the official said.

Soleimani added that the wetland annually hosts migratory birds such as teal, green-winged and ruddy ducks, crested grebes, northern pintails, whooper swans, great crested grebes, little grebes, shelducks, common coots, lapwings, various sandpipers, Armenian and black-headed gulls, and terns.

He noted that this year, the number of birds has exceeded 70,000, marking a 20% increase compared to the same period last year.

The increase is attributed to the restoration of the wetland and improved living conditions for the birds.

Soleimani described the Kani Barazan Wetland as a paradise for nature photographers, attracting numerous artists from across the country and around the world. It remains a favorite destination for visitors year-round.

The wetland spreads over an area bigger than nine hundred hectares and is situated thirty kilometers north of Mahabad in West Azarbaijan province.

