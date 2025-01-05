Traitor by nature

TEHRAN - In a note, Sobh-e-No discussed the shameful demand of some foreign-based opposition groups for military attacks on Iran.

It wrote: Recently, some foreign-based opposition groups have sent messages to Donald Trump demanding that sanctions against Iran are not enough and that Iran's infrastructure should be destroyed. This is not the first time that some oppositionists are threatening Iran's national interests through their actions and requests. Previously, these groups strongly supported the policy of "maximum pressure" and publicly demanded the imposition of tough sanctions against Iran. Now, they have changed policy from economic boycott to military attack, entering a new stage of betrayal. Such demands show that these opposition groups have no understanding of the conditions of the people of our country. This obvious contradiction between slogans of freedom and anti-people actions only leads to the weakening of the position of these groups.

Jam-e-Jam: Eurasian Union and Iran's opportunities

Recently, Iran became an observer member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU or EEU). Some EEU member countries are our neighbors with whom we can have good economic and political relations. This provides a very good opportunity for the commercial sector of our country to buy goods from this group of countries as they are very rich. They are producers of gas, oil, electricity, and energy in general. If we succeed in the Eurasian Union, our political relations with the member countries of the union will definitely be strengthened and we can help each other in the difficult times. Such economic cooperation can lay the foundation for the country’s economic growth, and economic growth can guarantee the best political relations. Our relations with the EEU member states are good both bilaterally and politically, but if the political relations do not help to improve the economic conditions, the goals will not be realized in the long term.

Arman-e-Emrooz: Propagation of an attack on Iran's nuclear sites

In a commentary, Arman-e-Emrooz dealt with the propagation of an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities by Israel and the United States. It wrote: Undoubtedly, the situation in the region is highly dangerous. However, based on the knowledge gained from Trump’s policies (in his first term), and the current situation in the region there will be no war with Iran. In the first two years of his presidency, Trump will most likely impose heavy economic and political pressure on Iran, and Europe will also accompany him. In such a situation, a possible activation of the trigger mechanism and the return of sanctions and UN resolutions are high. Given the developments in the region, the most important challenge for the West is the nuclear issue. Trump is looking for a direct negotiation and an agreement, but an agreement beyond the JCPOA. America and others are looking for a deep integration of Israel into the security and economic order of the region. But if an agreement is reached with Trump, we will likely see the reduction or suspension of sanctions, not a lifting of them. Efforts will be made to tie the fundamental lift of all sanctions to issues other than Iran’s nuclear program.

Siasat-e-Rooz: Now is the Western side’s turn to take the first step

Siasat-e-Rooz devoted its editorial to FATF and America's disloyalty and wrote: One of the significant points in the negotiations between Iran and the European troika is that Iran should join FATF. Supporters of joining FATF at home insist that this issue can be a step toward resolving some of the country's economic problems. By doing this, they say, Iran will send a positive signal to the Western parties and this would give Tehran an upper hand in the negotiations. But the record of the West is full of disloyalty. Neither Europe nor the United States fulfilled their JCPOA commitments. Considering the history of the West's behavior, the correct policy for Iran is to link FATF to lifting sanctions, verifying their removal, and a commitment by the Western sides not to restore the sanctions. In the JCPOA, Iran was the pioneer in implementing its commitments, but the West did not honor any of its undertakings. Therefore, this time it is the turn of the Western side to lift sanctions in the first step, and after a verification, Iran's first step, which is to join the FATF, is to get guarantees that the West’s non-commitment to the JCPOA is not repeated.