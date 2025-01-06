Delegation from BRICS Youth Council to visit Tehran

TEHRAN - A delegation from the BRICS Youth Council is set to visit Tehran as part of an educational program aimed at familiarizing Iranian youth with the values and goals of the BRICS organization.

The initiative helps underscore Iran’s rich cultural heritage and its growing appeal as a destination for international collaboration and tourism.

Diana Kovala, a member of the BRICS Youth Council, announced the plan in an interview with TASS news agency on Sunday. “The idea of organizing this educational trip came up in 2024, when Russia held the presidency of BRICS,” Kovala stated.

“We have visited India as a mission, and in 2025, we plan to visit several other countries such as Iran, the UAE, and Egypt.”

Kovala emphasized the importance of engaging with member countries to promote awareness about BRICS principles. “Following the BRICS statement in Kazan, we need to travel to member countries for educational purposes,” she explained.

Reflecting on the success of the group’s recent educational trip to India, she added, “Informing the youth of member countries about the principles and values of BRICS is one of the goals of the trip.”

The BRICS Youth Council, established in 2023 during the IX BRICS Youth Summit in South Africa, aims to foster cooperation among young leaders from member nations. Its efforts are aligned with BRICS’ broader objectives of enhancing economic, cultural, and educational ties.

Iran, along with Egypt, Ethiopia, and the UAE, became a member of BRICS in early 2024. The country’s inclusion reflects its strategic importance and rich cultural and historical legacy, which align with the bloc’s mission of fostering global cooperation.

Iran’s vast cultural heritage—from ancient Persian architecture to UNESCO-listed sites—and its unique tourism appeal are expected to captivate the visiting delegation. The program in Tehran will offer opportunities to explore these aspects, further promoting Iran as a vital member of BRICS with significant potential for cultural exchange and tourism growth.

Russia currently holds the rotating presidency of BRICS, which includes Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Iran, South Africa, and the UAE. The 16th BRICS Summit, held in November 2024 in Kazan, Russia, saw the participation of leaders from member countries, including Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian. During the summit, initiatives to enhance cooperation among member nations were highlighted.

AM