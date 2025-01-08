Tehran, Moscow to sign landmark strategic agreement on Jan 17

TEHRAN – In an interview with Russian news agency Sputnik published on Wednesday, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani announced that Iran and Russia are set to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement on January 17.

Mohajerani noted that the groundwork for this pivotal agreement was laid during previous discussions, including the talks that took place during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Kazan in October 2024.

The spokesperson emphasized key areas of cooperation with Russia, confirming that besides the signing of the strategic agreement, President Pezeshkian plans to visit Russia to focus on two other crucial issues.

Firstly, Mohajerani highlighted the North-South Corridor, which has seen notable advancements and will be a central topic of the discussions.

Secondly, she addressed the gas transfer project from Russia to Iran.

Both of these topics have been underscored and mutually approved by the parties, reflecting a shared commitment to enhancing bilateral partnership.

Discussing the October 2024 BRICS summit in Kazan, Mohajerani remarked, "Conversations were held with BRICS member countries to leverage these advantages, both for utilizing the North-South Corridor and positioning Russia as a pivotal market."

Highlighting the benefits of BRICS membership, Mohajerani pointed out that over 40% of the world's population is part of this intergovernmental organization, adding that the trade exchange within this group holds substantial value for all participants.

On the topic of easing trade barriers for foreign investment in Iran, Mohajerani explained that there are two categories of countries: those within BRICS, where interactions are assessed under the BRICS framework, and non-BRICS countries, including some European nations.

She mentioned that a special task force has been established following direct orders from the Iranian President to analyze and mitigate investment barriers in key projects. This working group is actively identifying obstacles and striving to minimize them.

"Any country aiming to attract investors must ensure certain guarantees regarding the execution, repayment, and specifics of project implementation," Mohajerani concluded.

The forthcoming strategic agreement between Tehran and Moscow is poised to enhance economic ties and foster a cooperative spirit, further solidifying the two countries’ shared positions on the global stage.