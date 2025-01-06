Israel tightens grip on Syrian land

TEHRAN – Reports from Syria say the Israeli regime is reinforcing its military in recently occupied regions of Syria, causing concerns about increasing tensions in the region.

Journalists on the ground have reported that the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) are constructing roads to link 13 newly established military positions in the province of Damascus, also home to the capital city, as well as the southwestern provinces of Quneitra and Daraa.

Reports show that the occupation regime is installing concrete barriers and surveillance cameras there.

In addition to these measures, it has taken control of six significant water bodies in southern Syria. The most recent one is the al-Mantara Dam, located in Rural Quneitra, further solidifying its dominance in the region.

The dam is a vital water source for Syrians living in Quneitra and its surrounding provinces.

In addition, the occupation regime has constructed large dirt barriers to prevent residents from accessing the area surrounding the dam.

Analysts say this measure poses a serious threat to the water security of southern Syria and several neighborhoods in the capital Damascus, potentially disrupting access to vital resources.

Local sources have told regional media outlets that for the first time the occupation forces conducted armored patrols on the hills of Mount Hermon in Syria.

These hills were occupied recently and the patrols are said to be taking place in an area located opposite the city of Nabatiyeh in Lebanon.

The sources also confirmed that the Israeli army has sent reinforcements to the former Syrian Army’s al-Jazeera barracks in the village of Ma’ariya, located in Daraa province, close to the Jordanian border.

In addition to this, Israeli occupation forces have constructed tall concrete barriers around the area and repaved all the roads leading to the barracks, further securing the site.

The occupation regime has capitalized on recent political shifts in Syria, particularly the Syrian armed opposition’s rise to power and the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad government.

This has prompted a significant increase in Israeli aggression against Syria.

As a result, Tel Aviv has destroyed nearly all of the Arab country’s military capabilities, key infrastructure, and research centers.

At the same time, the Israeli regime has expanded its territorial control, occupying approximately 600 square kilometers of land in southern Syria.

Officials serving with the new Syrian rulers have repeatedly indicated they will put up no resistance or any response to the widescale Israeli aggression and violation of Syrian sovereignty.

Last week, the new governor of Damascus said the new Syrian administration does not want to “meddle in anything that will threaten Israel’s security” and called on the United States to mediate better ties.

Many observers have pointed out that the warm approach is limited to the Israeli regime and the U.S. occupation of Syria.

On Friday, the Lebanese Army announced that four of its soldiers had been injured in clashes with Syrian gunmen near the Lebanese-Syrian border in the Maaraboun area of Baalbek.

The incident marked the second time the Lebanese army has come under attack by Syrian gunmen. An exchange of fire on Thursday also left one Lebanese soldier injured.



