Iran plans 9 strategic rail corridors with €10b investment

Tehran - Iran's Deputy Head of Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructure Company announced plans to build nine strategic rail corridors spanning 17,000 kilometers, contingent upon securing €10 billion in funding.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, Abbas Khatibi detailed the company’s rail projects during a meeting with members of the Iranian Parliament's Budget and Planning Committee, saying that the projects will be completed within three to seven years.

The company is overseeing 34 rail projects totaling approximately 10,000 kilometers, including 3,000 kilometers under construction and 6,000 kilometers in the planning phase.

Highlighting the significance of the country's development plans, Khatibi explained that about 3,200 kilometers of new rail projects are mandated under transit corridor expansion efforts. The completion of these nine rail corridors would increase the nation's freight capacity to 60 million tons annually.

