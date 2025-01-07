Shams Azar, Mohajeri part ways: PGPL

TEHRAN – Shams Azar football club parted company with their head coach Reza Mohajeri.

Mohajeri was named Shams Azar coach in October as Saeid Daghighi’s replacement but failed to live up to expectations.

Under his leadership, Shams Azar sit 15th in 2024/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL)’s 16-team table.

Former Esteghlal Khuzestan coach Sirous Pourmousavi and ex-Havadar coach Mehdi Rahmati are shortlisted to lead the Qazvin based football club.