Details of MEK’s brutal terrorist tactics unveiled in Tehran trial

TEHRAN – On Tuesday, the Tehran Criminal Court's 11th Branch held the 26th trial session for 104 members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) terrorist organization.

Presided over by Judge Amir Reza Dehghani, with advisors Morteza Tork and Amin Naseri, the session included the prosecutors, families of victims, and defense attorneys.

At the outset, Judge Dehghani invited the plaintiffs' lawyer, Mr. Kazemi, to present his remarks.

Kazemi revisited previous discussions about MEK's operations, which involved the torture and martyrdom of citizens.

He highlighted the cases of Shahrokh Tahmasebi and Khosro Riyahi Nazari, who faced torture and murder during these operations.

Kazemi recounted an incident from August 1982, where MEK operatives, disguised as Revolutionary Committee members, abducted Shahrokh Tahmasebi.

He also related that after severe torture, his body was burnt and buried.

Similarly, Kazemi narrated the abduction and murder of Khosro Riyahi Nazari, who was tortured and disposed of in a semi-constructed building.

A witness, Akbar Kabiri, who worked with the Revolutionary Committee, praised the Martyrs Taleb Taheri and Mirjalili.

Kabiri further elaborated on MEK's meticulous planning, involving rented safe houses for their leadership.

He explained how two young committee members, Taheri and Mirjalili, were abducted by MEK and later found tortured.

During cross-examination, Kabiri recounted the interrogation of an MEK member Zandi, who revealed information that led to the discovery of weapons and grenades in his home.

Kabiri detailed how MEK operatives were trained and the rationale behind their brutal tortures.

He cited the terrorist organization's direct orders to extract information, resulting in severe punishments for detainees, especially young committee members.

Judge Dehghani emphasized the legitimacy of the court's jurisdiction in terrorism cases, asserting that the proceedings adhered to both national and international laws.

Addressing the defendants, including the MEK's legal entity, Dehghani reiterated the transparency and legal integrity of the court sessions, aiming to deliver justice.

The hearing is scheduled to continue in the future, with detailed testimonies painting a harrowing picture of the crimes committed by MEK members.