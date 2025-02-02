Families of Shiraz terror attack victims demand justice in Tehran trial

TEHRAN – On Sunday, the first session of a new trial for the Shiraz terrorist attack case, filed by the victims' families, was held in Branch 55 of the Tehran International Court.

Eyewitnesses, injured individuals, and the families of the slain shared their accounts of the tragic event and demanded justice.

The Shahcheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz, southern Iran, was targeted by Daesh terrorists twice, in 2022 and 2023. These attacks resulted in the deaths of 15 civilians and injuries to dozens more.

Iran has so far tried and sentenced multiple individuals linked to the attacks, but the case at the Tehran International Court seems to seek to hold the U.S. accountable. The injured and families of the victims view Washington as the primary supporter of ISIS terrorists, an assertion they back with substantial evidence.

Judge Majid Hosseinzadeh stated at the beginning of the court session on Sunday, "The Tehran Court deems itself competent to hear this case because, according to Article 34 of the Constitution, seeking justice is an inalienable right of every Iranian."

Judge Hosseinzadeh added that the case involves 402 plaintiffs against 42 defendants, including the U.S. government and its officials, seeking material, moral, and punitive damages.

Following the judge's order, the plaintiffs' lawyer, Ali Mashaikhi, took the stand.

"This case is not just a legal matter for the families of the martyrs and veterans; it is a movement to uphold the rights of those who sacrificed their lives for their nation and homeland,” Mashaikhi stated.

The lawyer added that no power, even if “operating behind the scenes” should manage to escape justice.

Mashaikhi referred to Article 2 of the United Nations Charter, stating, "Governments are obliged to refrain from threatening the territorial integrity or political independence of other countries. Therefore, supporting terrorist groups is a clear violation of this principle."

‘I lost my entire family a week before my wedding.’

Fatemeh Saraydar, who suffered the devastating loss of her father, mother, and brother in the Shahcheragh terrorist attack, and whose younger brother Artin was injured, testified on Sunday about the profound impact of the tragedy on her and her brother.

"This incident is indescribable and painful," she began, her voice breaking. "This tragedy has severely wounded my soul and psyche, and it cannot be expressed in words."

She continued, "This tragic incident happened just a week before my wedding. My world collapsed, and I couldn't imagine that my father, mother, and brother would suddenly perish in such a horrific manner. The shock of that moment is always with me, to the point where I sometimes think it was a nightmare."

Saraydar further explained, "My brother Artin became depressed after the incident. Whenever he saw a child with their father, he would stare with a lump in his throat, missing our loved ones."

Concluding her testimony, she pleaded with the judge to "alleviate this heavy grief by delivering a just verdict."

Judge Hosseinzadeh, after hearing several other testimonies, brought the session to a close, announcing that "A verdict will be issued within the legal timeframe."