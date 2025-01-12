‘A breach of intl. law’: Iran condemns France for hosting terrorist gathering

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei has strongly criticized France for hosting a gathering of the Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK) terrorist group, accusing the French government of supporting terrorism and failing to uphold its international legal obligations.

"Granting permission to a terrorist group to hold a meeting is a clear example of inciting violence, spreading hatred, and interfering in Iran's internal affairs," Baqaei stated in a statement on Saturday.

He stressed that such behavior contradicts the foundations of human rights and the principles of international law.

The notorious MEK recently held a rally outside Paris, attended by controversial figures such as former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, and former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

Another attendee, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's incoming Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg, told the gathering on Saturday, "The world must return to a policy of maximum pressure against Iran to turn it into a more democratic country."

"These pressures are not just kinetic, just not military force, but they must be economic and diplomatic as well," Kellogg added.

The event was led by the group's ringleader, Maryam Rajavi.

Iranian spokesperson Baqaei further argued that France's actions are inconsistent with "the fundamental principles of international law regarding friendly relations and cooperation among states based on the UN Charter."

He emphasized that France's leniency and selective approach to terrorism is an "illegal act" that imposes international responsibility on the French government.

"This is completely deplorable and unacceptable morally and in terms of human rights," he added.

The spokesperson also condemned the MEK for its history of terrorist activities, which have led to the deaths of thousands of innocent Iranians and caused injuries to many more.

"The continued presence and activities of the Mojahedin-e-Khalq terror group in France violate France's international legal obligations under relevant treaties related to combating terrorism and UN Security Council Resolution 1373," Baqaei stated.

The spokesperson urged all governments to adhere to their international legal obligations to prevent and combat terrorism.

He concluded by calling on the French government to honor its commitments and refrain from any assistance in organizing and financing terrorism.

The MEK has a long history of violent activities, including bombings, assassinations, and other acts of terrorism.

The group collaborated with Saddam Hussein's regime during the Iran-Iraq War and carried out attacks that resulted in the deaths of thousands of Iranians.

Its violent past includes the bombing of a gathering of Islamic Revolutionary leaders in the 1980s, which killed hundreds of people, including senior Iranian figures.

In a recent Tehran trial, testimonies revealed the brutal acts of the MEK.

Witnesses testified that Shahrokh Tahmasebi and Khosro Riyahi Nazari were tortured and killed by MEK operatives.

Describing Tahmasebi's treatment, they revealed that he was abducted in 1982, tortured, and his body burnt and buried, while Nazari faced a similar fate, left in a semi-constructed building.