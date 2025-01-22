Iran takes leadership of key UNHRC group

TEHRAN – Iran has been elected to chair the Asia-Pacific Group, the largest regional group within the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

This leadership role, which commenced this week, will see Iran guiding the group's activities until the end of 2025.

Ali Bahraini, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Office and International Organizations in Geneva, will spearhead this endeavor.

He will be responsible for coordinating and directing the group's activities during Human Rights Council sessions and managing matters pertaining to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

As the largest group on the Human Rights Council, the Asia-Pacific Group plays a vital role in addressing and promoting human rights issues across the region.

Iran's election to this position is considered a testament to its commitment to fostering constructive engagement in the area of human rights.

This development follows Iran's previous leadership roles within the International Labor Organization and the World Intellectual Property Organization last year.