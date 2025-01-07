Hamas condemns Palestinian Authority attack on resistance groups 

Hamas has denounced the Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces for shooting at a vehicle carrying three resistance fighters in Attil, north of Tulkarm.

The attack left all three injured, with one in critical condition, Al Jazeera Arabic reported.



The movement described the incident as a dangerous escalation, accusing PA forces of abandoning patriotic values. “This reflects the unpatriotic path of the PA security forces,” Hamas stated.



The condemnation comes amid growing tensions between Hamas and the PA. There have been repeated accusations of PA collaboration with Israeli security operations against resistance groups.