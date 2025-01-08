Cuba is Iran's top Latin American partner in health sector: official

TEHRAN –Cuba is one of the countries in Latin America with the highest level of cooperation with Iran in different fields, including the health sector, according to an official with the health ministry.

“Thanks to advanced technologies in Cuba, the two countries have benefited from collaborative partnership in the health sector such as developing Hepatitis and PastoCovac vaccines,” IRNA quoted Ali Jafarian as saying.

The official made the remarks on Tuesday while addressing the coordination meeting of the 19th Joint Economic Committee Meeting which is scheduled to be held from February 4 to 7 in Havana, the capital of Cuba.

“Currently the two countries are working together to manufacture pneumococcal vaccine, that’s why the 19th Joint Economic Committee Meeting is hosted by the health ministry,” the official added.

During the meeting, Mohammad-Hossein Niknam, the deputy health minister for international affairs, highlighted that following the 10-year agreement reached last year, the joint meeting has gained more importance, particularly in economic and political sectors.

“So far, besides the main document, seven other documents related to organizations have been finalized, and four more documents are being reviewed. Also, a list of joint projects in the health sector has been prepared.”

During the meeting, the representatives of the stakeholder organizations and bodies presented their opinions and considerations about their own documents.

The participants also stressed the need to follow up on the agreements concluded by private sectors during the Havana International Exhibition in 2024.

The exchange of business delegations, the development of financial models to meet the Cuban markets’ needs, and the opening of a credit line for the private sector’s activities were among other issues that were emphasized.

strategic ties

In December 2024, Jafarian pointed to the status of Cuba as a political partner in the South American region and said that collaboration between Iran and Cuba is considered to be a strategic relationship.

In October 2024, Niknam and the Cuban ambassador to Tehran, Alexis Bandrich Vega, discussed ways to foster cooperation between the two countries.

The officials attended a coordinating meeting to discuss issues for the upcoming Iran-Cuban Joint Economic Committee Meeting.

Referring to the friendly relations, Vega said the main goal of the meeting was to boost solidarity between the two countries, IRNA reported.

“The two countries seek to establish peace not only between Iran and Cuba but among all the countries of the world,” the Cuban official stressed.

Sadly, sanctions have made life more difficult for targeted nations due to imposed barriers and restrictive measures, he added.

However, Iran and Cuban relations are growing; Iranian knowledge-based companies will attend an exhibition planned to be held next month in Havana, and the Cuban minister of information and communication technology will pay a visit to Iran next week.

“Holding the joint committee meeting will bring positive outcomes for the two countries. Cuba is a safe market for Iran. Also, it can be a reliable friend with potential benefits in the long- term for the country.

Niknam, for his part, said the friendly relations between Iran and Cuba are exemplary. There have always been positive interactions between the two countries, but the current relations can be expanded.

The official touched also on the joint projects to develop vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He expressed optimism that the joint commission will help develop the relations between Iran and Cuba.

MT/MG

