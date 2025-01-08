IRCS ready to provide relief services to quake-hit Nepal

TEHRAN –The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has announced readiness to assist people affected by the recent earthquake in Nepal.

An earthquake with a 7.1 magnitude at a depth of 10 kilometers struck near the Tibet-Nepal border on Tuesday morning; it was followed by multiple aftershocks.

The epicenter was about 75 kilometers from Mount Everest and the border with Nepal.

At least 126 died, 188 were injured on the Tibetan side, and thousands of houses were leveled.

IRCS head Pir-Hossein Kolivand in a message to the head of the Nepal Red Cross Society Umesh Prasad Dhakal expressed sorrow over the catastrophic earthquake writing “In this challenging situation, on behalf of the Iranian Red Crescent Society and myself, I would like to express my condolence to you, your colleagues in the Nepal Red Cross Society, and earthquake-affected people and convey our sympathy with those lost loved ones. We are ready to send the medical and relief teams to assist humanitarian operations in Nepal.”

IRCS is a top organization

In September 2024, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) project manager, Faisal Mahboob, lauded the capabilities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) as outstanding.

The official said he was really impressed by the capacity and the wide range of activities carried out by the IRCS.

“The International Federation will support the activities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society to commence a new phase of collaboration with the society,” Mahboob added, the IRCS website reported.

MT/MG