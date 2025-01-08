19th International Resistance Theater Festival wraps up

TEHRAN- The 19th edition of the International Resistance Theater Festival came to an end on Wednesday in Arvand Free Trade Zone, in Iran's southwestern province of Khuzestan.

Winners in various categories were announced during the ceremony, which was attended by a number of artists, cultural officials, officials from the Basij Organization and various other managers from Khuzestan province, Mehr reported.

This edition of the festival introduced a special award named after Ismail Haniyeh, chief of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

The award was presented to the performances "W.C.N.S.N.F," directed by Mehdi Ruzbahani; "My Tired Legs," directed by Mokhtar Mohammadi; and "Sign," directed by Rezvan Parsa.

The jury awarded a certificate of appreciation, a medal, and a cash prize to Mokhtar Mohammadi for directing "My Tired Legs."

Speaking at the ceremony, Mohammad Kazemtabar, the festival's secretary provided an overview of the event's proceedings. He stated that a new path is beginning, marking its completion at this time. This year's festival has presented four sections to enthusiasts, including competitive stage theater, playwriting competitions, street theater, and seminars.

He emphasized that this edition aimed to bring a fresh perspective to the realm of resistance theater compared to previous years, suggesting that this festival should be viewed as the start of a new journey.

Kazemtabar expressed hope for overcoming shortcomings and continuing on the right path. In this regard, he expressed gratitude to all friends and colleagues in the festival's executive committee and the esteemed individuals in Khuzestan, while requesting forgiveness for any deficiencies.

The 19th International Resistance Theater Festival was organized by the Theater of Revolution and Sacred Defense Association and the Cultural Foundation for Revayat-e Fat’h in Tehran and various cities across the country.

