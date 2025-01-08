Trump is aware insecurity in Iran means insecurity for entire region

TEHRAN - Hassan Beheshtipour, an expert on foreign policy issues, tells Etemad that incoming U.S. President Donald Trump is well aware that military action against Iran will not work and even make the situation worse for America.

He said: American officials in the first Trump administration tried to focus on internal differences in Iran and seek the collapse of the Iranian ruling system by creating disunity. However, when their plan failed in 2022 and the “maximum pressure” campaign did not work, they concluded they should go for the military option. However, according to many analysts, the military option will not succeed and will make the situation far worse for America. The reason for this is Iran's geopolitical situation as the insecurity of Iran will mean the insecurity of the whole region. Many believe that even if Iran changes its nuclear doctrine, America will not resort to military options. If Iran changes its behavior, America will welcome this change. But if they are forced to take military action, they will definitely do so. It should be said that Iran is not in a passive position in this regard.

Jam-e-Jam: PM Sudani's different trip to Iran

In a note, Jam-e-Jam discussed Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's visit to Iran on Wednesday. It wrote: Considering the historical records and cultural affinities, friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq are of special importance, especially in the current sensitive situation in which Syria is undergoing structural political changes and the crises threaten security in the region. Therefore, the visit of the Iraqi prime minister is of special importance both in terms of bilateral relations, as well as regional security issues and developments. There is speculation that the Iraqi Prime Minister carried a special message for Iran. But it seems that the main topic of this trip is the important developments in the region. Considering the current situation in the region, it must be said that maintaining the security of the region is of particular importance. Therefore, the special cooperation between these two important neighbors is of paramount importance in stabilizing the situation.

Sobh-e-No: Comprehensive agreement indication of Tehran-Moscow deepening strategic ties

Sobh-e-No analyzed the strategic agreement between Iran and Russia and said: President Pezeshkian plans to visit Russia to update the comprehensive agreement between Iran and Russia. A look at the importance of this document shows that this agreement is beyond bilateral cooperation and is a symbol of the growing strategic relations between the two countries. This document, in addition to paying attention to various economic, political, and security dimensions, carries a message to the international community about the formation of a new order that is defined based on the common interests of independent countries without the involvement of Western powers. The comprehensive agreement between Iran and Russia is approaching the signing stage as external pressure, especially from the West, has increased on both countries. The war in Ukraine and accusations that Iran is sending drones to Russia are among the challenges that are intended to reduce this agreement to a purely military and security issue. Iran has stated many times that its military cooperation with Russia dates back to before the Ukraine war and Tehran has no desire to back one side against the other.

Keyhan: Iran as it is and as the enemy advertises

Kayhan devoted its editorial to the views of the enemies towards Iran and wrote: Many of us think that America, the usurper regime of Israel and England, who are the "enemies" of Iran and Iranians, see Iran as they say. What is being published today in cyberspace, some media outlets of the West and their affiliates in Iran about the power of Iran and the power of the resistance front tries to convey the ideal that Iran and other members of the resistance front are weak and in a defensive position compared to the past. They try to say that the domination system has become stronger than before and is in an aggressive position. The huge propaganda campaign shows the strong need of America, Israel, and the West in general for such an image of Iran and the resistance front. Enemies of Iran assess the Islamic Republic as powerful from various military, political, and even economic aspects, and based on this assessment, they adjust their real plan, which is to avoid a military conflict with the Islamic Republic, but they pretend as if they are ready for a conflict with Iran.