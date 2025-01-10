Iranian agriculture minister visits Ankara for bilateral co-op meetings

TEHRAN - Iran’s Minister of Agriculture Gholamreza Nouri Qezeljeh and Samad Hasanzadeh, the head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), departed for Turkey alongside a delegation of agricultural and food industry professionals.

As reported, the agriculture minister and his accompanying delegation also attended an Iran-Turkey Agricultural Business Forum on Friday, January 10, in Ankara.

The events featured Nouri Qezeljeh, Hasanzadeh, Hossein Pirmoazen, the deputy head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, senior Agriculture Ministry officials, and private sector representatives.

Discussions focused on addressing trade barriers, fostering bilateral ties, and enhancing export potentials.

Nouri Qezeljeh will also meet Turkish government officials, while Hasanzadeh will hold bilateral talks with Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey.

Speaking at a gathering of Iranian agricultural professionals in Ankara, Nouri Qezeljeh stated that the government’s resolve to support private sector growth, removing obstacles to agricultural and food exports remains a top priority.

He emphasized the need to modernize food packaging and facilitate export terminal licenses to expand export markets.

The minister also underscored the importance of resolving customs challenges faced by Iranian exporters in Turkey, advocating for stable policies to prevent ad-hoc regulations that undermine exporters' credibility. He added that the private sector, with its emphasis on efficiency and innovation, plays a vital role in overcoming economic challenges.

He emphasized Iran’s determination to deepen ties with neighboring countries, particularly Turkey, through agricultural diplomacy.

Iran’s agricultural exports constitute 20 percent of bilateral trade with Turkey, which exceeded $14 billion in the first nine months of the Iranian year 1403 (March 20 – December, 21, 2024).

During the two-day visit, Nouri Qezeljeh toured Turkey’s largest seed gene bank and Ankara’s food control laboratory, exploring advanced genetic technologies and food security strategies.

He is also set to meet Ibrahim Yumakli, Turkey’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, and deliver a speech at the Iran-Turkey Agricultural Development Conference, emphasizing regional cooperation in food security and international partnerships.

This high-profile delegation, including 180 Iranian agricultural exporters and producers, marks one of the largest economic missions between the two countries, showcasing the potential for enhanced trade and collaboration in agriculture and food industries.

EF/MA