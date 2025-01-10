IAF to show Bergman’s “Autumn Sonata”

TEHRAN-The 1978 drama film “Autumn Sonata” written and directed by Ingmar Bergman will be shown at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran on Monday.

The movie screening is set for 5 p.m. and will be followed by a review session in the presence of the film critic Jaber Ghasemali, ISNA reported.

“Autumn Sonata” stars Ingrid Bergman (in her final film role), Liv Ullmann and Lena Nyman, and Halvar Björk.

Its plot follows a celebrated classical pianist and her neglected daughter who meet for the first time in years, and chronicles their painful discussions of how they have hurt each other.

After having neglected her children for many years, world famous pianist Charlotte visits her daughter Eva in her home. To her surprise, she finds her other daughter, Helena, there as well. Helena is mentally disabled, and Eva has taken Helena out of the institution where their mother had placed her. The tension between Charlotte and Eva only builds up slowly, until a nightly conversation releases all the things they have wanted to tell each other.

It was the only collaboration between Ingrid Bergman and Ingmar Bergman (who were not related).

"Autumn Sonata" was the last of Ingmar Bergman's films to be made for theatrical exhibition; all of his films made after it, even those screened in theatres, were television productions.

Ingmar Bergman (1918-2007) was a Swedish film and theater director and screenwriter. Widely considered one of the greatest and most influential film directors of all time, his films have been described as “profoundly personal meditations into the myriad struggles facing the psyche and the soul”.

Bergman directed more than 60 films and documentaries, most of which he also wrote, for both cinema releases and television screenings. Bergman also had a theatrical career that included periods as Leading Director of Sweden's Royal Dramatic Theatre in Stockholm and of Germany's Residenz Theater in Munich.

He directed more than 170 plays. Among his company of actors were Harriet Andersson, Bibi Andersson, Liv Ullmann, Gunnar Björnstrand, Erland Josephson, Ingrid Thulin, Gunnel Lindblom, and Max von Sydow.

