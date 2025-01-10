Benefactors in Isfahan donate over $19m to health sector

TEHRAN –Over the past three years, benefactors in Isfahan province have donated more than 13 trillion rials (almost 19 million dollars) to Isfahan University of Medical Sciences.

Since the Iranian year 1400 (March 2021–2022), donors have allocated 3.2 trillion rials (around 4.7 million dollars) to implement construction projects, 8.7 trillion rials (nearly 12.8 million dollars) to purchase equipment, and 1.16 trillion rials (roughly 1.7 million dollars) in cash to conduct health and treatment projects, IRNA reported.

Iran’s health system ‘a role model’ in world

President Masoud Pezeshkian has called the country’s health system a role model in the region and even the world thanks to its unique, particularly primary healthcare, services.

The official made the remarks on January 2nd in a letter addressing a national seminar held in Mashhad to honor healthcare staff including nursing aids, the health ministry’s website reported.

Lauding the substantial progress made in the health sector, the president said these remarkable achievements are the results of health workers’ ceaseless efforts, such as providing vaccination and prenatal care for pregnant mothers, controlling infectious diseases, promoting health education, sharing knowledge, and training new generations of health staff nationwide.

The notable increase in life expectancy, reduction in infant mortality rate, control of infectious diseases, and reduction in complications from chronic diseases are all due to health workers’ dedication and commitment.

Pezeshkian also commended the ongoing health programs such as universal health coverage and family physician programs, which have made comprehensive and continuous healthcare accessible to millions.

The president went on to say that the administration recognizes the untiring efforts and services of all health workers, and is determined to elevate the country’s health system to its rightful and deserving position, utilizing health workers’ valuable capacities and potentials.

In October 2024, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) director for the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office (EMRO) also called Iran’s health sector a role model in the region.

WHO EMRO is interested in expanding cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, IRNA quoted Hanna Hasan Balkhi as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Alireza Raeisi, the Iranian deputy health minister, and Mohammad-Hossein Niknam, the deputy health minister for international affairs, on the sidelines of the Seventy-first session of the WHO EMRO.

A delegation led by Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi participated in the seventy-first session of the WHO EMRO which was held in Doha, Qatar, from October 14 to 17, 2024.

“During my short visit to Iran a few months ago, I became familiar with the capabilities of Iran in the health sector; Iran is a role model in health in the region,” Balkhi noted.

“Utilizing full potentials available in the [regional] countries is essential for us, and we will not hesitate to support the implementation of health programs,” the official noted.

MT/MG

