Esteghlal complete signing of Joel Kojo: official

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football club officially completed the signing of Joel Kojo on Saturday.

The Ghanaian born, who won 2024 player of the year award of Kyrgyzstan, has joined the Iranian team on a 3.5-year deal.

The 26-year-old striker has joined Esteghlal from Dinamo Samarqand of Uzbekistan.

Kojo has played 23 times for Kyrgyzstan national team and scored 10 goals.

Esteghlal were supposed to sign him in the summer but the but the agreement fell apart.

Esteghlal, headed by Pitso Mosimane, are 10th in the 16-team Iran football league.