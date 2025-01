TEHRAN – Iran’s woman’s taekwondo practitioner Nahid Kiani underwent surgery on Saturday.

She suffered a finger injury during Iran’s league competition.

Kiani won a silver medal in the 2024 Olympic Games in the women’s taekwondo -57kg.

She lost to South Korean player Kim Yujin of the Republic of Korea 2-0.

Kiani was released from the hospital after the surgery.