Renowned Iranian composer Fereydoun Shahbazian passes away at 82

TEHRAN- Fereydoun Shahbazian, a celebrated Iranian composer and musician, passed away in a Tehran hospital on Saturday, due to severe respiratory issues. He was 82.

Born on June 11, 1942, Shahbazian grew up in a musical household; his father, Hossein Shahbazian, was a highly regarded violinist. Under his father's encouragement, Shahbazian delved into music, establishing a robust foundation that would shape his illustrious career. He started his formal education at the Higher Conservatory of Music, excelling in violin under the tutelage of notable instructors, including Ataollah Khadem Misagh and the Russian violinist Serge Khutsif.

By the age of 17, Shahbazian had made a name for himself as a member of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra. His talent and dedication opened numerous doors, leading him to collaborate with various orchestras, including the Radio Golha Orchestra. He became the leader of the radio choir and symphony orchestra in 1966.

Shahbazian's influence extended to the realm of film and television music, where he composed soundtracks for numerous Iranian films and series. His significant contributions began in the 1980s, when he partnered with producer Ali Moallem Damghani to form the Music Council of Radio and Television, a body responsible for the oversight and promotion of pop music in Iran. His works include soundtracks for acclaimed films including “Horse” by Masoud Kimiai, “DadShah” by Habib Kavosh, “Mirza Kuchak Khan” by Amir Qavidel, “The Last Supper” by Fereydoun Jeyrani, “A Man, A Bear” by Masoud Jafari Jozani and “Autumn” by Rasoul Sadrameli.

In addition to his film work, he served as the conductor of the National Orchestra of Iran from September 2016 until March 2019. His tenure was marked by a commitment to elevating Iranian classical music and modernizing its presentation to contemporary audiences. However, following his resignation, he continued to be involved in music consul activities, providing guidance to the Roudaki Foundation until his resignation in May 2019.

Shahbazian's artistic journey was punctuated by numerous accolades, recognizing his immense talent and contributions to the Iranian music landscape. He received several nominations for Best Composer at prestigious events, including the Fajr Film Festival and the Cinema House Festival, achieving significant awards like the Forough Farrokhzad Award for Best Composer.

Beyond the accolades and recognition, Shahbazian's legacy lies in the profound impact he made on the Iranian music scene, nurturing countless musicians and composers. His ability to blend traditional Persian music with contemporary elements set a benchmark for future generations, making his work timeless and influential.

SAB/