Lebanese PM meets Syria’s new leader in Damascus

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati met on Saturday the head of Syria’s administration Ahmad Al-Sharaa at the People's Palace in Damascus.

Further details on the discussions between the two leaders were not immediately available.

The Lebanese delegation also included Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Acting General Director of General Security Elias Baisari, Lebanese Army Intelligence Director General Tony Kahwaji, and Deputy Director of State Security Hassan Shaqir, according to aa.com.

On the Syrian side, the meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, head of Intelligence Anas Khattab, and Sharaa’s office manager Ali Kadeh.

This visit marks the first time in 14 years that a Lebanese prime minister has visited Syria.

Anti-regime groups in Syria toppled Bashar al-Assad’s regime on Dec. 8, 2024, ending his family’s decades-long rule.