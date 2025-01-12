Iran congratulates Maduro on inauguration, pledges closer ties with Venezuela  

TEHRAN – Iran has extended its congratulations to Nicolás Maduro on his inauguration as President of Venezuela for a third term, expressing hopes for stronger bilateral relations between the two nations.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X on Saturday night, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei wrote, "Congratulations to President Nicolás Maduro on his inauguration as President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. We wish him great success in serving his people and country and look forward to collaborating with the elected government to advance the extensive ties between Iran and Venezuela."



Maduro was sworn in during a ceremony at Venezuela's National Assembly on Friday, where he vowed to usher in a "period of peace" during his new six-year term. He described his leadership as a “democratizing revolution” inspired by the ideals of Latin American independence heroes and asserted his commitment to what he called an “eminently democratic project.”

Maduro secured victory in the July 28, 2024, presidential election with 51.2% of the vote, narrowly defeating opposition candidate Edmundo González, who garnered 44.2%. However, the opposition, backed by the United States, alleged electoral fraud. González has since fled to Spain, with the U.S. recognizing him as the legitimate winner of the election.

Following Maduro’s inauguration, the U.S. escalated its efforts to undermine his government, announcing an increased $25 million reward for information leading to the arrest of the Venezuelan president and his closest allies.

In his statement, Baqaei reaffirmed Iran’s solidarity with Venezuela, denouncing “malign interventions and unilateral coercive measures led by the United States.” Both nations have been subjected to extensive U.S. sanctions, which are part of broader imperialist efforts to suppress independent governments.

