IAF cinematheque to screen Bergman’s television play “The Image Makers”

TEHRAN-The cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) will show the 2000 Swedish television play “The Image Makers” directed by Ingmar Bergman on Wednesday.

The movie screening will start at 5 p.m. and will be followed by a review session in the presence of the theater critic Aran Ghaderpour, Mehr reported.

The drama is set in the year 1920 at Filmstaden where the film director Victor Sjöström is shooting the film “The Phantom Carriage,” an adaptation of Selma Lagerlöf's novel “Thy Soul Shall Bear Witness!” Accompanied by actress Tora Teje and film photographer Julius Jaenzon, he has now invited the book's author, the first woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, to take a first look at some early scenes.

The play was originally written for and staged by the Royal Dramatic Theater, featuring the same cast, where it premiered in 1998, directed by Bergman. Following the success of the stage production, it was adapted for Swedish television by SVT in 2000 with Bergman as director.

The cast includes Anita Björk, Elin Klinga, Lennart Hjulström, Carl Magnus Dellow, and Henrik Nyberg.

Ingmar Bergman (1918-2007) was a Swedish film and theatre director and screenwriter. Widely considered one of the greatest and most influential film directors of all time, his films have been described as “profoundly personal meditations into the myriad struggles facing the psyche and the soul”.

Bergman directed more than 60 films and documentaries, most of which he also wrote, for both cinema releases and television screenings. Among his most acclaimed works are “The Seventh Seal” (1957), “Wild Strawberries” (1957), “Persona” (1966) and “Fanny and Alexander” (1982).

Bergman also had a theatrical career that included periods as Leading Director of Sweden's Royal Dramatic Theatre in Stockholm and of Germany's Residenz Theater in Munich. He directed more than 170 plays.

