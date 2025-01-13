Yemen launches missile attack on Israel's Tel Aviv

Yemen's Ansarallah on Monday night took responsibility for launching a ballistic missile at the Israeli capital of Tel Aviv.

"We carried out a military operation targeting a vital target of the Israeli enemy in Tel Aviv, using a hypersonic ballistic missile," Yemeni spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement aired by al-Masirah TV.

"The operation achieved its goal successfully," he said, adding that his group also carried out an attack using four drones and targeted "vital targets" in Tel Aviv.

Saree vowed that his group's attacks against Israel "will continue until aggression on Gaza Strip" stops.

Earlier in the day, Israeli media reported the interception of a "missile launched from Yemen" which disrupted air traffic in Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

Since November 2023, Yemen’s Ansarallah movement has been carrying out rocket and drone attacks on Israel, and disrupting "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians amid the conflict in Gaza.