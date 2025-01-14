Gas consumption in Iran reaches 874 mcm

TEHRAN - Iran's total natural gas consumption over the past 24 hours reached 874 million cubic meters (mcm), according to the national broadcaster IRIB.

Of this amount, 616 million cubic meters, equivalent to 70 percent of the gas delivered to the network, were consumed by residential, commercial, and small-scale industrial sectors.

Consumption in these sectors represents a 12 percent increase compared to the same day last year.

