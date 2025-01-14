French company offers jet fuel to Iranian airlines

TEHRAN - The head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization has announced that a French company is prepared to sell jet fuel to Iranian airlines, despite higher costs.

According to a report by Tasnim News Agency, Mohammadreza Pourfarzaneh stated that ticket sales for Tehran-Paris flights would soon commence. He also noted ongoing legal efforts to lift sanctions on Iran Air, describing the sanctions as "unreasonable and unjust."

Pourfarzaneh emphasized that Iran has raised various demands in resuming international flights, including issues related to medical supplies and drug transportation.

He further added that, besides Iran Airtour Airlines, Qeshm Air is finalizing plans for flights to two European countries, although no flights to London are currently planned.

Pourfarzaneh acknowledged that while a company in Paris is willing to supply jet fuel, the prices are higher than usual. He highlighted that many fuel suppliers are hesitant to work with Iranian airlines due to their ties with the United States and fears of sanctions.

EF/