Iraq seeks Iran’s expertise in establishing sci-tech parks

TEHRAN – Iraqi Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Naeem Al-Aboudi, in a meeting with Science, Research, and Technology Minister, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, has announced Iraq’s interest in benefiting from Iran’s experience and knowledge in establishing science and technology parks.

Highlighting Iran’s high capabilities in technology sectors, the official said, “Regulations have been passed to found technology parks in the country, and we are willing to use Iran’s expertise,” IRNA reported.

“Enhancing cooperation between Iraqi and Iranian universities will boost scientific capacities of the two countries and help solve their problems,” Al-Aboudi noted.

Highlighting that scientific cooperation between Iran and Iraq should be on par with political and cultural relations, the Iraqi official said Iraqi universities are making necessary arrangements for holding Iran-Iraq Science Week.

Simaei-Sarraf, for his part, underscored Iran’s extensive experience in founding technological and knowledge-based companies, saying that Iran is prepared to share its experience in establishing science and technology parks and help Iraq either through providing consultation or investment opportunities.

The official also announced Iranian universities, namely Iran University of Science and Technology, Sharif University of Technology, and Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, to open branches in Iraq.

Referring to the shared interests and commonalities between Iran and Iraq, he said the two countries are interested in developing relations in science and technology, hence existing agreements and memorandums should be implemented.

Referring to the second Iran-Iraq Science Week, which will be held next week in Karbala, the official said Iranian universities have prepared a roadmap to foster scientific cooperation between the two nations which will be presented at the event.

The first Iran–Iraq Science Week was hosted by the Iranian city of Mashhad from October 9 to 12, 2023.

Iran ready to set up joint sci-tech park in Iraq

In December 2024, Simaei-Sarraf, announced the country’s readiness to establish a joint science and technology park in Iraq.

The official also expressed Iran’s interest in attracting talented and motivated Iraqi students, particularly to the universities of border cities.

The Iraqi students are required to study in Persian, Simaei-Sarraf said, adding that the Iraqi administration has welcomed the idea, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Haider Abd Dahed, the Iraqi deputy minister of higher education. Both officials emphasized their interests in expanding scientific ties through exchanging students, research, and technology.

During the meeting, the Iraqi official proposed granting 100 scholarships to Iranian students to study in Iraq.

Referring to Iran’s successful experiences in the development of the technology ecosystem, Dahed said, “We have taken Iran’s experience as a role model in establishing science and technology parks, and in this regard, have passed regulations in the parliament.”

The potential of establishing a joint science and technology park in Iraq has been examined by experts and will be finalized at the joint meeting of Iran-Iraq universities in Karbala, the Iraqi official noted.

Referring to the significant number of Iraqi students in Iran, Dahed said, “We would like Iraqi students to study in Persian to get more familiar with Iranian culture and knowledge.”

Simaei-Sarraf, for his part, said the Iranian faculty members and post-graduate students can take sabbaticals in Iraq as one of the possible ways to further develop scientific relations between the two countries.

First Iran–Iraq Science Week

Hosted by Ferdowsi University, representatives of over 60 universities and educational institutions attended the event.

The scientific event aimed to develop diplomatic interactions, academic relations, and cultural exchange.

To expand and promote scientific and technological relations implement joint research projects and develop joint cooperation between the scientific and research centers of the two countries, memorandums of understanding were signed.

