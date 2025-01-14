Tehran prepares for 18th Intl. Tourism Exhibition: Focus on unity and opportunity

TEHRAN – On Monday, the unveiling ceremony of the poster for the 18th Tehran International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition was held at the Persian Gulf Hall, hosted by the Deputy of Tourism.

The event was attended by prominent figures including Anoushiravan Mohseni-Bandpey, Deputy of Tourism at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts; Seyyed Mostafa Fatemi, Director General of Domestic Tourism at the same Ministry; Mostafa Shafiei-Shakib, President of the National Tourist Guides Association; and Hormatollah Rafiei, President of the Association of Air Travel and Tourism Agencies.

Scheduled to take place from February 11 to 14, at the permanent exhibition venue in Tehran, the 18th International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition aims to showcase Iran's diverse cultural, geographical, and historical tourism potential.

Speaking at the event, Mohseni-Bandpey highlighted three essential elements for tourism development; attraction, security, and infrastructure.

The deputy minister underscored Iran's richness in cultural heritage, climatic diversity, and religious tourism, particularly the revered shrines such as those of Imam Reza and Hazrat Masoumeh.

The official further outlined the government's strategy of comprehensive utilization of all tourism capacities, stressing the need for private sector involvement to address existing challenges and support tourism businesses.

“Initiatives like affordable travel packages, banking credit cards for tourists, education, empowerment [of the local communities], and international travel exchanges were noted as crucial steps.”

He then sharpened the focus on the need for updating public transportation as a prerequisite for the tourism surge. “For example, in preparation for a tourism arrival of 19 million people in the year, 500 aircraft and 8,000 buses should be added to the country’s transportation fleet, all currently in the planning stages.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official emphasized the necessity of enhanced promotional efforts for the exhibition, stating, "Every initiative requires optimal presentation, and we must strive for greater promotional efforts despite past weaknesses in advertising."

Regarding this year's exhibition theme, “Peace among Iranian Tribes and National Harmony," Mohseni-Bandpey highlighted increased private sector participation, with 1,700 investors and 750 investment packages.

“Invitations have been extended to 12 [foreign] ministers and 20 foreign ambassadors to further showcase Iran's domestic tourism potential and strengthen international relations.

Fatemi, discussing the exhibition’s objectives, noted recent tourism sector crises and emphasized the event's role in fostering tourism development. He compared this year’s focus on reducing previous shortcomings, enhancing private sector visibility, and promoting national unity.

Fatemi detailed the diverse exhibition layout, with governmental booths giving way to a more prominent private sector presence this year. He emphasized the inclusion of Iran's cultural provinces, free zones, and private sector entities, each showcasing unique tourism aspects.

In terms of facilities, the exhibition will feature dedicated sections for food and health tourism, highlighting indigenous crafts and providing annual tourism packages.

Meanwhile, Rafiei, the head of the Association of Air Travel and Tourism Agencies, called for early environmental advertising for the exhibition and urged national media to provide detailed coverage to enhance public engagement. He also requested governmental facilitation in tax matters to prevent currency outflow.

Another speaker, Yaavar Abiri, president of Iran's Ecotourism Associations, highlighted the significant presence of ecotourism in this year's exhibition, with outdoor exhibition spaces allocated for eco-tourism showcases and ceremonial events.

With expectations high for the 18th Tehran International Tourism Exhibition, stakeholders across government, private sectors, and specialized associations are gearing up to make this event a pivotal platform for showcasing Iran’s tourism attractions and capabilities.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 28 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AM