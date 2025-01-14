The time of nuclear talks in Geneva

TEHRAN - In a commentary, Donya-e-Eqtesad dealt with the new round of talks between Iran and the European trio of Britain, France and Germany.

The paper said: The second round of talks between Iran and Europe in Geneva, Switzerland, started on Monday. These talks are important just one week before Trump returns to the White House. Four main issues were raised in the meeting. Challenges related to bilateral relations, issues related to sanctions, nuclear and JCPOA, and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Regardless of the priorities of both sides and the will and a clear plan to reach an acceptable negotiation format, all issues are not related to Tehran and European capitals, but an important part of this process is related to Trump's return to the White House. In other words, Trump's promise for peace in Ukraine and Gaza will naturally affect the relations between Iran and Europe and reduce the challenges, and the two sides can focus more on bilateral relations and resolving related issues. But the nuclear case, especially the JCPOA, is still facing uncertainty.

Farhikhtegan: California is on fire but the opposition is asleep

In an article, Farhikhtegan discussed the fire in the city of Los Angeles and the silence of the foreign-based opposition media outlets and said: At the same time as the fire rages in California, the Iranian opposition figures (living in the West) are becoming quieter day by day. This silence occurs in the face of disasters such as massive fires in America or other parts of the world. But these people loudly analyze and criticize every event in Iran. For them, disasters are not a human issue, but a political tool. They even accused Iran of being involved in this incident and tried to provoke disputes. This hypocritical behavior is clear to people. California is burning, but the silence of the opposition is more noticeable. This silence may reveal many hidden truths, that show that the concern of these media is not humanity but politics.

Jam-e-Jam: Messages of the authority of a nation

In a note, Jam-e-Jam discussed the unveiling of Iran's new missile city and said: The unveiling of Iran's new missile city carries messages for the people of Iran, the region, and the world. Our enemies felt that if they did any actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran through sanctions and other ways, we would surrender to their demands. The achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran are also a lesson for the countries of the region and the world. Some countries in the region are under the control of enemies. The unveiling of the successes of the Islamic Republic of Iran has a message for the countries in the region and the world that are looking for freedom; they can take appropriate steps for the success of their country by relying on their internal strength. Also, this event is considered a deterrent against our enemies like America, because they have seen and touched our strikes. For example, after Operation True Promise I, Operation True Promise II was carried out with more strength. Therefore, the unveiling of these achievements gives strength to the Iranian nation. Our young people also feel proud of these actions. In this way, they will conduct more effective actions in the future.

Iran: Effect of Iran-U.S. talks on activation of trigger mechanism

In an interview with Reza Nasri, an expert on strategic issues, the Iran newspaper analyzed the possible resumption of negotiations between Iran and the United States. He said: Trump's desire to reach an agreement with Iran has been mentioned once again. To date, Trump has not indicated that he intends to abandon the policy of “maximum pressure”. He follows a foreign policy based on a doctrine known as "peace through power". But Iran should not be passive about this issue. Iran's initiative and activism can affect Trump's approach. On the other side, European countries will not resort to the trigger mechanism without U.S. permission. They know that with the revival of the Security Council resolutions (against Tehran), Iran will most likely withdraw from the NPT. The increase in tension between Iran and Western countries will endanger the stability and security of the region more than ever before. If America does not issue such permission due to the possibility of reaching an agreement or progress in negotiations with Iran, they will not act independently.