Israeli general threatened with arrest for treating Palestinians as ‘human animals’

An Israeli major general, who oversaw weaponizing famine and targeting civilian infrastructures in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli regime has been waging a genocidal war, is threatened with arrest over his treating Palestinians as “human animals.”

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), an NGO that focuses on research, documentation, and the collection of evidence of war crimes and human rights violations, recently initiated legal proceedings against Ghassan Alian, who is currently in Rome, as a means of prompting Italian officials to place him under arrest, Press TV reported.

The organization filed cases with the International Criminal Court (ICC). It informed Italian authorities, demanding the immediate arrest of Alian, the current head of the Israeli body that supposedly coordinates Tel Aviv’s activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The military official oversaw the regime’s strengthening of its already stifling blockade of Gaza, therefore, weaponizing famine and targeting civilian infrastructures, including hospitals, in acts amounting to genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

According to HRF, Alian’s public dehumanization of Palestinians as "human animals" reflects his intent behind these policies.

The ICC has already issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the regime’s former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the bombed-out Palestinian territory.

The decrees have triggered the House of Representatives in the United States, the regime’s biggest supporter, to approve imposition of sanctions against the tribunals’ judges.

The HRF has underlined Italy’s obligation towards submitting immediately to the court’s orders.

On Monday, United Nations rapporteur Francesca Albanese posted on X, former Twitter, saying, “I understand this individual (Alian) may soon leave Italy, posing challenges for prompt action by Italian authorities.”

“The work of Hind Rajab Foundation is essential and must continue,” she added, noting, “Hopefully, the global legal community will become better organized, enabling swift information-sharing with authorities.”

Albanse concluded his remarks by asserting that Rome’s fulfilling its commitment to the ICC Statute “will ensure that individuals suspected of international crimes on their territories are taken very seriously.”

Almost 46,600 Palestinian have been killed in the brutal US-backed Israeli military onslaught that began in October 2023 in response to a retaliatory operation staged by Gaza’s resistance movements over the Israeli regime’s decades-long campaign of deadly occupation and aggression against Palestinians.