Gasoline production surges 10m liters in 3 months

TEHRAN - The National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) has reported a significant increase in gasoline production between September and December this year. Technical upgrades across multiple refineries have raised daily production by more than 10 million liters, increasing the national daily average to 107 million liters in December from 97.5 million liters in the first five months of the year.

This increase was achieved through enhanced operations at various refineries, including Esfahan (+1.8 million liters), Imam Khomeini Shazand (+3.3 million liters), Bandar Abbas (+0.8 million liters), Tabriz (+0.3 million liters), Tehran (+0.5 million liters), Persian Gulf Star (+3.2 million liters), Shiraz (+0.1 million liters), and Lavan (+0.1 million liters).

Mohsen Paknejad, Minister of Oil, stated in a meeting with senior oil officials on January 11 that the increased production levels have prevented significant foreign currency outflows that would otherwise have been required for importing gasoline and diesel. He also noted that diesel production rose by 11 million liters per day during the same period, further reinforcing the country’s energy security.

Mohammad Sadegh Azimifar, head of NIORDC, highlighted several key projects that contributed to the increased production. These include the isomerization project at Shiraz Refinery, the hydrocracker unit at Abadan Refinery, and process improvements at other facilities.

These initiatives under the 14th government have added 10 million liters of gasoline and 11 million liters of diesel to daily production capacity, reflecting Iran's growing self-reliance in energy production and reduced dependency on imports.

