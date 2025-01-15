Iran to establish 24 solar energy industrial parks

TEHRAN - Iran's Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) has announced the approval of 24 specialized industrial parks dedicated to solar energy.

According to ISIPO Managing Director Reza Ansari, four of these parks have already reached the operational stage, with land allocated to interested investors, IRNA reported.

Ansari emphasized the need to create an attractive environment for private sector investment in the electricity industry, particularly in renewable energy projects. He noted that addressing challenges such as power and gas outages, which have negatively impacted production, requires structural changes in energy management and a shift in the Ministry of Energy's role. He highlighted ISIPO's efforts to support the establishment of renewable energy plants and the development of electricity infrastructure to meet industrial energy demands.

Ansari described solar energy as a critical resource for supplying power to production units in industrial parks. He revealed that the total electricity consumption in Iran’s industrial parks during the autumn of this year was approximately 3,000 megawatts, a demand that could be met with proper planning through solar energy solutions. He also pointed out that industrial parks are not just economic entities but also social and economic institutions created by the people.

Iran currently has 870 industrial parks and zones, hosting over 53,000 production units that employ about 1.1 million individuals. With the inauguration of new units, this employment figure is expected to grow significantly. Ansari also underlined ISIPO’s commitment to renewable energy production, aiming to reduce the energy supply-demand imbalance through initiatives such as solar industrial parks, distributed generation (CHP and DG), and enhanced electricity transmission infrastructure.

As part of this strategy, ISIPO has identified 124 priority electricity projects, including power line extensions and substation construction. These projects are being implemented through partnerships with provincial planning organizations, regional power companies, and industrial park operators. Additionally, Ansari highlighted plans for 115 solar zones within existing industrial parks, spanning over 5,158 hectares, to further support renewable energy generation.

The announcement was made during a meeting with key officials, including representatives from the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, the Armed Forces' Economic Resistance Committee, and the Basij Engineers Organization. Discussions focused on strategies to address energy imbalances and expand renewable energy infrastructure in Iran.

