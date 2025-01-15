Rumi's art exhibition: a platform for cultural exchange between Iran, Turkey

TEHRAN- An art exhibition showcasing Persian poet and mystic Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi's poetry through calligraphy, gilding, and miniature painting, was inaugurated in Ankara Music and Fine Arts University, Turkey on Monday.

The opening ceremony was attended by Cultural Attaché of Iran in Turkey Seyyed Qassem Nazemi, Deputy Ambassador of Iran in Turkey Mohammad Hossein Shojai, the Vice Rector of Ankara Music and Fine Arts University Barış Demirci, Head of the Art section of Jahad-e Daneshgahi Amin Mokhtari, and supervisor and artistic consultant of the event Hamid Reza Jamshidi, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Organized by Iran’s Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research, known as Jahad-e Daneshgahi in collaboration with the Ankara University of Music and Fine Arts, the exhibition features 40 exceptional pieces crafted by 16 distinguished calligraphers alongside talented artists in the fields of illumination and miniature painting, the report added.

All works have been developed at the specialized short-term training center of the Jahad-e Daneshgahi.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nazemi emphasized the importance of cultural ties between Iran and Turkey.

"One of the key and influential areas for enhancing these relations is art, where both countries share rich commonalities, particularly in disciplines such as calligraphy, illumination, miniature painting, and other traditional arts," he stated.

In his address, Mokhtari emphasized: "This institution has a special focus on promoting Iranian-Islamic culture and art on an international scale. One of the primary priorities of the Jahad-e Daneshgahi in the arts sector is to support the development of cultural and artistic economies and create bilateral pathways for the flourishing of this vital domain."

He continued: "This exhibition presents a valuable opportunity to showcase the art of Iranian calligraphy and to introduce the immortal verses of Rumi, the great Iranian poet and mystic, to the world. This event can serve as a pivotal point for enhancing cultural and artistic exchanges between Iran and Turkey, laying the groundwork for further collaborations in the cultural and artistic arenas between the two countries."

Barış Demirci declared that one of the primary goals of the Ankara Music and Fine Arts University is to provide academic training for artists and added: "In this regard, the organization of events such as the current exhibition is considered a complementary program and priority within this path."

He expressed gratitude to the Iranian artists participating at the event, stating: "I thank you for selecting this university as the venue for this calligraphy exhibition of Rumi's works, providing us the opportunity to witness these invaluable pieces."

During the exhibition, visitors can explore the depth of Persian artistry through 40 remarkable calligraphic works created under the guidance of renowned artist Hamid Reza Jamshidi over a period of more than six months, showcasing meticulous craftsmanship.

To enrich the exhibition atmosphere, a unique fragrance named "Rumi," has been designed, permeates the space. Inspired by subtle and calming scents, this fragrance reflects the spiritual essence and mystique inherent in Rumi's poetry.

In addition to the visual feast, selected verses from Rumi's mystical poetry are being recited in both Persian and Turkish, accompanied by soothing music, inviting attendees on a profound spiritual and introspective journey into the poet's profound thoughts and teachings.

Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi (1207 to 1273) is one of the most widely recognized and celebrated poets in the world. His works have been translated into multiple languages and continue to inspire readers globally. Rumi's spiritual teachings and poetry have deeply influenced the entire Islamic world.

Rumi was born in present-day Afghanistan and later migrated to Konya, Turkey, where he lived most of his life and wrote the majority of his works. As a result, the city of Konya became a vibrant center of Sufism, an Islamic mystical tradition, and a hub of intellectual and artistic activity.

After Rumi's death, his followers established the Mevlevi Order, also known as the Whirling Dervishes, which is still active in Konya today. The Mevlevi Order is a mystical order of Islam that follows Rumi's teachings and practices.

SAB/



