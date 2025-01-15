“Smart Kid” mobile screening extended

TEHRAN- The mobile screening of the Iranian 3D animation “Smart Kid,” which has been titled the best-selling animation and children’s film in the country, will extend until the end of March.

The postponement of the online release of the movie, coupled with requests from the public and schools, led to the decision to continue mobile screenings in various regions, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

The "Smart Kid" screenings will take place in cities that lack cinema theaters up until the end of March, after which the film will be available for online viewing.

Directed by Behnoud Nekoui, Mohammad Javad Jannati and Hadi Mohammadian, “Smart Kid” had its national premier at the 41st Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in February, 2024, where it won the Best Animation award.

It is a joint product of Honar Pooya Group and the Center for Intellectual Development of Children and Adolescent. Nearly 250 Iranian artists have been involved in the production of the animation.

It tells the story of Mohsen, a little boy who loves superheroes. He always tries to help anybody he comes across. Once he encounters an expired Iranian species and he decides to help the animal to get back to his homeland. However, a trip to the heart of the jungle, fighting the hunters and facing expired creatures is the start of a complicated adventure for Mohsen.

Hooman Hajabdollahi, Mina Qiaspour, Mir Tahari Mazloumi, Hedayat Hashemi, Javad Pezeshkian, Touraj Nasr, Mahsa Erfani, and Nazanin Yari are among the voice actors.

SAB/