Israel, Hamas reach Gaza ceasefire agreement and prisoner deal, Qatar confirms

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani confirmed that Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire deal to pause the Gaza war and release a number of hostages

The ceasefire will come into effect on Sunday, January 19, the Qatari foreign minister added.

Israel will gradually reduce forces in the Philadelphi corridor bordering Egypt during phase 1 of the Gaza ceasefire deal with forces completing their withdrawal no later than day 50, a copy of the deal seen by Reuters.

The corridor was a stumbling block in past efforts to secure a ceasefire deal, with Egypt, a mediator along with Qatar and the US between Israel and Hamas, demanding Israel pulls out after seizing it in May.