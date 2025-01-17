Iranian airline to launch direct flights to Paris, other European cities amid sanctions

TEHRAN - Iran Airtour, a private Iranian airline, has announced it will begin direct flights from Tehran to several European destinations, with Paris being the first city on its new route.

The move comes in the wake of sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) and the UK that have targeted other Iranian airlines, limiting their ability to operate flights to Europe and the UK.

Starting January 31, Iran Airtour will begin regular weekly flights between Tehran and Paris using its Airbus A300 aircraft. The flights will operate every Monday and Friday, providing an essential air link for Iranian citizens and travelers between Iran and France.

The airline’s CEO Seyyed Reza Mousavi has confirmed that additional European routes, including destinations in Germany, Spain, and Italy, are in the pipeline, expected to be lunched by the conclusion of the Iranian calendar year.

The launch of these flights follows three years of preparation, including securing Third Country Operator (TCO) authorization from the EU, which certifies that Iran Airtour meets European safety and operational standards. Mousavi expressed confidence that the airline will be able to fill the flights, citing strong demand from passengers who have been unable to travel directly between Iran and Europe due to the ongoing sanctions.

The sanctions, introduced in October 2024, specifically targeted Iran Air, Saha Airlines, and Mahan Air, accusing them of facilitating the transfer of Iranian weapons to Russia for use in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The Iranian government has strongly denied these claims, arguing that the sanctions unfairly affect ordinary citizens, particularly Iranian expatriates living in Europe.

Iran Airtour’s entry into the European market signals a strategic effort to bridge the gap left by the sanctioned airlines, offering much-needed connectivity for both Iranian and European travelers.

Mousavi emphasized the airline's commitment to safety and quality service, noting that Iran Airtour’s compliance with international aviation standards demonstrates its resilience in the face of political and economic challenges. He also predicted that the new routes, particularly to Paris, would experience high occupancy rates, as many Iranian citizens and business travelers have faced significant challenges in finding direct flight options due to the sanctions.

AM