Yemeni army claim attacks on Israeli cities, US aircraft carrier

Yemen's Ansarullah movement said on Friday that it launched multiple rocket and drone attacks at three Israeli cities and also conducted a fresh attack against US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea.

"In response to the recent massacres against our brothers in Gaza, we carried out a military operation targeting vital targets in the Israeli southern port city of Eilat, using four cruise missiles," Yemeni army spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement aired by al-Masirah TV.

He added that the Yemeni army also targeted other vital targets in the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Ashkelon and launched the 7th attack against the US aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea since its arrival.