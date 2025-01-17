Coast guard joins Iranian armed forces in national drill

TEHRAN – Iran conducted a naval drill along the shores of the Oman Sea in Chabahar, with the participation of Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan, Commander-in-Chief of the Law Enforcement Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as military and law enforcement leaders from Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

The exercise, dubbed "Muhammad Rasulullah (PBUH) 3," was organized by the Border Guard Command of Sistan and Baluchestan under the slogan "Unity, Power, for Security."

The event featured a parade of both border guard and civilian vessels.

The primary objectives of the drill were to maintain operational readiness, strengthen combat capabilities, and improve coordination among border and maritime forces.

It also aimed to ensure the security of the province's territorial waters—a fundamental responsibility of the Border Guard Command. Various border management organizations and armed forces stationed in Sistan and Baluchestan also participated in the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, Brigadier General Radan highlighted the strength and readiness of Iran’s armed forces.

“This exercise demonstrates the power of our armed forces, which prevents enemy warships from even approaching Iranian territorial waters with just one warning from the Islamic Republic’s military,” he said.

He emphasized that decisive and timely actions by the armed forces serve as a strong deterrent against any potential threats to Iran’s territory and waters.

The ceremony concluded with Brigadier General Radan honoring the families of martyrs Lieutenant Mohsen Hosseini Nia, Qaem Vakili Mollashahi, and soldier Mehdi Balouchi. He presented them with plaques of appreciation and gifts in recognition of their sacrifices.

Various units of the Iranian military, including the Army, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), and the Basij, began the year with drills nationwide. Exercises in the provinces of Esfahan, Markazi, and Qom, specifically those near nuclear facilities, have received the most media focus.